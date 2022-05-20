Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year. The downtrend is likely to continue as the company continues to be hurt by the pandemic. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company noted that the Omicron variant continues to have a severe impact in the second quarter. Economically important regions like Shanghai, Tianjin, Jilin, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou have been affected by the Omicron variant. Not only store operations but delivery and supply chain have been hurt by the ever-changing restrictions. In first-quarter 2022, same-store sales dropped 8% year over year. The dismal performance continued in April (preliminary) as same-store sales decreased more than 20% year over year.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Yum China stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

