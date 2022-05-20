Zayedcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zayedcoin has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $10,944.23 and $2.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net . Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

