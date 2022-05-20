Zayedcoin (ZYD) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 56.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $11,394.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

