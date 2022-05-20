Zero Market Capitalization Hits $491,198.86 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 223.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Zero has a total market cap of $491,198.86 and $122.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 352.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00359173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005899 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,438,208 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

