ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 721,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,755.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,522.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 190,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

