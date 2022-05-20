Zoracles (ZORA) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Zoracles has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $205,304.21 and approximately $77.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.58 or 0.00128626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.12 or 0.07444675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00509287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,946.22 or 1.77793697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008897 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

