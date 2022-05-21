$0.10 EPS Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UGI.

Several brokerages recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. 1,188,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

