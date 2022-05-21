-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Celularity posted earnings of ($2.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celularity.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%.

CELU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,101,000 after buying an additional 6,640,694 shares in the last quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 3,320,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 230,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,406. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.