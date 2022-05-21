-$0.31 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMDA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 362,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 226.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

