-$0.36 EPS Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Biodesix posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,867. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter worth about $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

