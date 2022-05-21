$0.54 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,074. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

