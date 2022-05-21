$0.68 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Trex by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

