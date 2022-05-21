-$0.80 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.76). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.77.

Shares of NVRO opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Nevro has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $182.45.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nevro by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nevro by 397.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

