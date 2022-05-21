$1.01 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

HBCP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200. The stock has a market cap of $279.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

