$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PANW traded up $42.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.68. 5,894,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,448. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

