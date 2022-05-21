$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.56. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:KFY remained flat at $$57.52 during trading on Friday. 241,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.