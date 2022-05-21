$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,299. RPM International has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

