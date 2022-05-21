108,396 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 293,364 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,116,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,940,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,385. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

