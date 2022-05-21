$117.90 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce $117.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.11 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $498.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.32 million to $498.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $645.31 million, with estimates ranging from $638.30 million to $650.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

FRSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,090. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $34,883,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.