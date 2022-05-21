$12.68 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will announce $12.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.96 billion and the lowest is $12.13 billion. Progressive reported sales of $11.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 billion to $52.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.29 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,311. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.