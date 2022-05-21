121,474 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 227,697,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,566,564. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

