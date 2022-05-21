$132.78 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) to announce $132.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $445.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.54. 267,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,817.06 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

