$133.72 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will report $133.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.90 million to $134.21 million. LivePerson posted sales of $119.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $553.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $555.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Northland Securities lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 170.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $68.82.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

