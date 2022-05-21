154,700 Shares in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENERU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000.

ENERU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

