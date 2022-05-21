1,645,000 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,825,000. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 1.4% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.51. 10,285,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,676,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.