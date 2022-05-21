$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will post $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year sales of $10.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDBA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

