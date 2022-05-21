$2.16 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.01. 503,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $194.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.