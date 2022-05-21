2,481 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $184.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

