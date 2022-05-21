$272.45 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will announce $272.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $360.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 39.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,926 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 71,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 527,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,188. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.