27,508 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Goff John C

Goff John C bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.3% of Goff John C’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ET traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. 17,380,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,339,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.