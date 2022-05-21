2,887 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. Alphabet comprises about 6.6% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,244,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,337.74.

GOOGL stock traded down $29.52 on Friday, hitting $2,178.16. 2,445,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,102. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,115.93 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,535.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2,708.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

