28,875 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.27. 8,515,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,059,783. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

