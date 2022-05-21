$332.22 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) to announce $332.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.80 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 1,949,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

