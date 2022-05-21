3,800 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 37.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $84.46. 112,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

