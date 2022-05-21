4,084 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. 95,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

