417 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $7,626,365 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.73. 3,068,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

