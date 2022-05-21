4,302 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

