$473.85 Million in Sales Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will report $473.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.59 million. Weibo posted sales of $458.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Weibo by 27.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 1,873.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

WB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,757. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

