484 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. General Electric has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

