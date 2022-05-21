$513.30 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $513.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $498.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 772,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

