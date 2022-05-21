5,165 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 553,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

