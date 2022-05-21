661,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 661,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,979,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $288.68. 91,764,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,023,408. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.21 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.96 and a 200-day moving average of $359.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.