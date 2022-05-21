6,819 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.73. 1,143,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,897. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.