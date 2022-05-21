$7.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will report sales of $7.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.86 billion. Barclays posted sales of $7.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $30.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.78 billion to $31.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

BCS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,759,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,638. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

