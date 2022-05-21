$727.92 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $727.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $729.84 million. BrightView reported sales of $673.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE BV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 142,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BrightView has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 19.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

