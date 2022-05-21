7,480 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marqeta by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after buying an additional 5,516,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,824,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,727,000 after buying an additional 666,645 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Marqeta by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,922,000 after buying an additional 3,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,301,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,037,000 after purchasing an additional 284,289 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQ stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. 8,246,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,967,894. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

