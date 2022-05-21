800 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $15.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.50. 92,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,476. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $381.93 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $556.81 and its 200 day moving average is $585.42.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

