857 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Roblox accounts for approximately 0.0% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Roblox by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,991,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,337,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $527,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

