87,700 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

OTCMKTS CIIG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 14,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

About CIIG Capital Partners II (Get Rating)

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as on companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.