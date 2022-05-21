88,979 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCG. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.